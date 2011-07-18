Two Homes in Five Days

2011 Builders Blitz will provide homes for two Oceanside families in need

SAN DIEGO, California, July 18, 2011 – From August 1 through August 5, 2011, San Diego Habitat for Humanity, in partnership with Swinerton Builders, will construct two homes – from the ground up – in five days. This an annual event is called the Home Builders Blitz – construction will take place 24 hours a day and will include nearly 500 volunteers building homes for two families in need in Oceanside.

The Home Builders Blitz represents a partnership between Habitat for Humanity and the building industry to build homes across the nation. The first national Home Builders Blitz in 2006 brought together more than 1,000 professional home builders and 130 Habitat affiliates across the country to build 459 homes in one week, providing housing for nearly 2,000 people.

Partner Families qualify according to Habitat for Humanity’s family selection criteria – a demonstrated need for improved housing, the ability to repay a 0% mortgage, and willingness to partner with Habitat by completing 250-500 sweat-equity hours before moving into the homes.

San Diego Habitat for Humanity has participated in the Blitz nearly every year since 2006, and each year has included a Community Build home that is completed solely with in-kind donations of materials and volunteer labor. Sixteen homes have been built in San Diego County using the Blitz model, through generous partnerships with KB Home, John Laing Homes, Smith Brothers Construction, Turner Construction, Viking Construction, Mission Valley Christian Fellowship, PCL Construction and Swinerton Builders. The 2011 Builders Blitz marks the third home that Swinerton has partnered with Habitat to build.

The Blitz will take place at The Libby Lake Village Community, located north of the Libby Lake Community Center off North River Road in Oceanside. The entire community will include twenty (20) single-family detached homes, including a new private street and cul-de-sac, a pocket park and underground utilities. There are four (4) 2-story floor plans including twelve (12) 4 bedroom and eight (8) 3 bedroom homes ranging in size from 1,374 to 1,810 square feet with attached garages. We are currently in the fourth and final phase of the community, which includes 5 homes. Habitat Partner Families have already moved in to the 15 completed homes.

About San Diego Habitat for Humanity (SDHFH) San Diego Habitat for Humanity Inc. (SDHFH), the local affiliate of Habitat for Humanity International, is a nonprofit organization that builds simple, decent and affordable homes for ownership by local families in need. Habitat partner families are selected on the basis of housing need, willingness to partner with Habitat and ability to repay a 0% interest mortgage loan.

SDHFH is a faith-based organization that invites people of all backgrounds, faiths or no faith to join the effort in strengthening communities and changing lives. Habitat for Humanity exists through volunteer labor and contributions of money, land and materials, including purchases and donations to ReStore, SDHFH’s building supply thrift store. For more information, visit www.sdhfh.org or call 619-283-HOME (4663).

About Swinerton IncorporatedThe Swinerton Family of Companies provides commercial construction services throughout the Western United States, delivering innovative construction solutions and outstanding customer service to a diverse range of business clients that demand exacting performance. Established in 1888, Swinerton formally incorporated in the State of California in 1908 and holds California Contractor License No. 92. Today, Swinerton offices are located throughout California, in Colorado, Hawaii, Texas, New Mexico and Washington.

Swinerton is committed to continued leadership in the construction industry by actively engaging in furthering the diversity of our employees and subcontractors, developing innovative technological tools, protecting and preserving the environment, and supporting our communities.

As a 100 percent employee-owned company, everyone at Swinerton has a vested interest in the successful delivery of superb services. Please visit http://www.swinerton.com/ to learn more.