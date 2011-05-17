Habitat for Humanity Women Build Days

San Diego Habitat for Humanity Kicks Off Women Build Days

Homebuilding program empowers women to come together to make a difference.

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA– San Diego Habitat for Humanity kicks off its immensely popular Women Build Season. The 2011 season will begin on Wednesday, June 15, 2011, and will run through December, creating a home for a family in need just in time for the holidays.

Women Build is a Habitat for Humanity program that encourages women to make a difference by building homes and communities. The program seeks to encourage women volunteers to further the home-building mission of Habitat for Humanity. Since the program’s launch in 1998, Women Build volunteers have constructed more than 1,750 homes around the world, including 3 homes in San Diego County. This year, women from San Diego County will build a home in National City in partnership with a family in need.

The program does not exclude men from volunteer efforts, but includes women in the build process. Women Build offers a fun and positive environment for women to give back to their community. Women Build communities provide an opportunity for women to learn new construction skills in a supportive environment, empowering them as they address the problem of substandard housing. Their leadership and service are changing lives.

“We anticipate hundreds of volunteers participating throughout the Women Build season, working alongside a wonderful Habitat partner family”, said Chris Marek, Chief Officer of Development and Strategy for San Diego Habitat for Humanity.

“This home will be very special in that passionate women have come together with heart to build it”.

Individuals, community groups or corporations interested in sponsoring this event or volunteering during this life-changing experience are welcome to visit www.sdhfh.org/WomenBuild for specific build dates and further information.

About San Diego Habitat for Humanity (SDHFH)

San Diego Habitat for Humanity Inc. (SDHFH), the local affiliate of Habitat for Humanity International, is a nonprofit organization that builds simple, decent and affordable homes for ownership by local families in need. Habitat partner families are selected on the basis of housing need, willingness to partner with Habitat and ability to repay a 0% interest mortgage loan.

SDHFH is a faith-based organization that invites people of all backgrounds, faiths or no faith to join the effort in strengthening communities and changing lives. Habitat for Humanity exists through volunteer labor and contributions of money, land and materials, including purchases and donations to ReStore, SDHFH’s building supply thrift store. For more information, visit www.sdhfh.org or call 619-283-HOME (4663).