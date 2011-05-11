Conquering Fear

On the surface, you are the BIG man or woman on campus; deep down, you are scared out of your wits! Remember when we were little, phantoms like the Boogieman in the closet, the monster under the bed, or the witch in your window kept you on high alert with light on and calling out for mommy every 3 minutes? Now that you are all grown up, or least you are expected to be, why are you still wrestling with fear? Are you to just pretend that you are supposed to be brave and courageous while still hiding from all those “things that go bump in your life?”

Fear is good when it motivates you to perform at your best, such as fear of failing a test will drive you to study harder, or fear of getting into an accident will force you to drive safely. It is when we allow fear to become chronic, or to cause stress and anxiety, that fear is not good for you. Fear is an emotion and nothing more. Fear is an illusion, and once you overcome the fear, the issue you were worried about will drop away.

How can we break free of fear once and for all? Is it even authentically possible? Resoundingly, the answer is, “YES!” That stated, there is a caveat; you can in NO way overcome that which scares you all by yourself; nor can you defeat fear from a foundation of finite or limited “human” strength. You can, however, take on fear with the infinite, unlimited power of God’s love and conquering might.

Please allow me to explain how this works.

First, God says to us in His Holy Word, love conquers fear.

1 John 4:18 (Apostle John): 18 Such love has no fear, because perfect love expels all fear. If we are afraid, it is for fear of punishment, and this shows that we have not fully experienced his perfect love.

Let’s admit, many Christians have most likely heard the saying “love conquers all.” It is used in various ways and contexts, but, when it is spoken by God’s own Word (Holy Bible), it is 100% true and infinitely powerful. Look at it this way, the Bible is the story, (Book of Life) of God’s perfect love to mankind (us) and how His agape (perfect) love continues to triumph over the darkest of evil. God has bestowed His perfect, fear-conquering love through His ultimate gift, His Son (our Jesus), for our redemption. In other words, God has whisked us away from eternal fear into the everlasting glory and grace of His almighty love.

Believe it or not, may Christians today have a nearly impossible time swallowing the idea that God will deliver them from fear, or anything else for that matter, because they believe themselves to be unworthy or undeserving before such a sovereign Father.

Romans 5:8 (Apostle Paul): 8 But God showed his great love for us by sending Christ to die for us while we were still sinners.

Notice here in Romans 5:8, Paul, inspired by Jesus Himself, clearly explains for us that God does not wait for us to become perfect before He acts on our behalf—according to His will and purposes. That definitively means that God saves us not because we have earned our salvation by obeying all of His laws; God saves, protects, and loves us in spite of ourselves by His choice—By His glorious grace. Certainly, we can agree God loves us and will shelter us from any and all things that will come against us; this includes any and all things that may frighten us, scare us, or may attempt to cause us to surrender our lives to fear.

Romans 8:28-31 (Apostle Paul): 28 And we know that God causes everything to work together for the good of those who love God and are called according to his purpose for them. 29 For God knew his people in advance, and he chose them to become like his Son, so that his Son would be the firstborn among many brothers and sisters. 30 And having chosen them, he called them to come to him. And having called them, he gave them right standing with himself. And having given them right standing, he gave them his glory.

Nothing Can Separate Us from God’s Love

Romans 8:31 (Apostle Paul): 31 What shall we say about such wonderful things as these? If God is for us, who can ever be against us?

God is love, and if we trust that God is who He says He is, our faith in God’s love will release us from those fears that attempt to crush our faith and negatively consume our lives. For the essence of this kind fear is not from God; for “good” is from God, as love is from God.

2 Timothy 1:7 (Apostle Paul’s Letter to Timothy): 7 For God has not given us a spirit of fear and timidity, but of power, love, and self-discipline.

God is the author of love. In fact, His very nature is love. Fear cannot dwell where perfect love resides, especially for us who call upon the Father; we are filled with God’s love.

Ephesians 3:20 (Apostle Paul): 20 Now all glory to God, who is able, through his mighty power at work within us, to accomplish infinitely more than we might ask or think.

As Christians we must remain alert to the devil’s enticements. The devil will do everything he can to steal and destroy all that is God. He scans the earth looking for slivers of weaknesses in our lives. He stands ready to pounce upon you and me whenever we take our eyes off of God and focus upon our fears. We must adamantly refuse to allow him access to our lives by keeping our faith strong in the LORD. When fear comes, that is the moment to run closer to God.

1 Peter 5:8 (Peter): 8 Stay alert! Watch out for your great enemy, the devil. He prowls around like a roaring lion, looking for someone to devour. John 10:10 (Apostle John): 10 The thief’s purpose is to steal and kill and destroy. My purpose is to give them a rich and satisfying life. James 4:7 (James, Jesus’ Brother): 7 So humble yourselves before God. Resist the devil, and he will flee from you. James 4:8 (James, Jesus’ Brother): 8 Come close to God, and God will come close to you. Wash your hands, you sinners; purify your hearts, for your loyalty is divided between God and the world.

As Christians, let us fervently never lose sight of the fact that the battle against fear is ours in Jesus’ name.

1 John 4:4 (Apostle John): 4 But you belong to God, my dear children. You have already won a victory over those people, because the Spirit who lives in you is greater than the spirit who lives in the world.

When the phantoms like the Boogieman in the closet, the monster under the bed, or the witch in your window comes-a-calling, or if you are just afraid of being afraid, call upon the name of Jesus and stand ready with God for battle.

Ephesians 6:10-17 (Apostle Paul– The Whole Armor of God): 10 A final word: Be strong in the Lord and in his mighty power. 11 Put on all of God’s armor so that you will be able to stand firm against all strategies of the devil. 12 For we are not fighting against flesh-and-blood enemies, but against evil rulers and authorities of the unseen world, against mighty powers in this dark world, and against evil spirits in the heavenly places. 13 Therefore, put on every piece of God’s armor so you will be able to resist the enemy in the time of evil. Then after the battle you will still be standing firm. 14 Stand your ground, putting on the belt of truth and the body armor of God’s righteousness. 15 For shoes, put on the peace that comes from the Good News so that you will be fully prepared. 16 In addition to all of these, hold up the shield of faith to stop the fiery arrows of the devil. 17 Put on salvation as your helmet, and take the sword of the Spirit, which is the word of God.

In a world riddled with paralyzing fear, Christians like us, need to look for opportunities to share the love of God with others, particularly amongst our own, and let everyone we know of the unfailing love, hope, and salvation that could only be found in Christ.

And always remember in your heart, the words of the apostle John, as provided directly from God to you:

1 John 4:4 (Apostle John): 4 But you belong to God, my dear children. You have already won a victory over those people, because the Spirit who lives in you is greater than the spirit who lives in the world.

The next time and anytime you are overcome with fear, I encourage you to call upon God immediately and without hesitation. God is always ready to act in your best interest rendering His peace, joy, hope, forgiveness, and love. Allow God to set you free from fear. God speaks to us today as He spoke to David in Psalm 27.

Psalm 27 (David): A psalm of David. 1 The Lord is my light and my salvation—so why should I be afraid? The Lord is my fortress, protecting me from danger, so why should I tremble? 2 When evil people come to devour me, when my enemies and foes attack me, they will stumble and fall. 3 Though a mighty army surrounds me, my heart will not be afraid. Even if I am attacked, I will remain confident. 4 The one thing I ask of the Lord—the thing I seek most—is to live in the house of the Lord all the days of my life, delighting in the Lord’s perfections and meditating in his Temple. 5 For he will conceal me there when troubles come; he will hide me in his sanctuary. He will place me out of reach on a high rock. 6 Then I will hold my head high above my enemies who surround me. At his sanctuary I will offer sacrifices with shouts of joy, singing and praising the Lord with music. 7 Hear me as I pray, O Lord. Be merciful and answer me! 8 My heart has heard you say, “Come and talk with me.” And my heart responds, “Lord, I am coming.” 9 Do not turn your back on me. Do not reject your servant in anger. You have always been my helper. Don’t leave me now; don’t abandon me, O God of my salvation! 10 Even if my father and mother abandon me, the Lord will hold me close. 11 Teach me how to live, O Lord. Lead me along the right path, for my enemies are waiting for me. 12 Do not let me fall into their hands. For they accuse me of things I’ve never done; with every breath they threaten me with violence. 13 Yet I am confident I will see the Lord’s goodness while I am here in the land of the living. 14 Wait patiently for the Lord. Be brave and courageous. Yes, wait patiently for the Lord.

May almighty God bless you abundantly,

Tony

Tony Marino

Founder, Executive Publisher

Christian Times Online

http://www.ChristianTimesOnline.com