How Do I get Targeted Website Traffic? Go Where The Target Market Goes

Targeted website traffic is without doubt the holy grail of all online businesses, without it you might as well shut up shop and go home. It doesn’t matter how good your sales copy, your offer, your marketing funnel or your products and services, without visitors of an interested variety you will struggle pure and simple.

So much has been written about the subject of targeted website traffic and increasing the visitor count to your site, an awful lot of it good quality information that if implemented could see you create a six figure online business relatively quickly. The unfortunate thing is that the vast quantities of information available can also hinder many an online business owner, especially those who are new to the whole online marketing game.

So much of the information regarding traffic revolves around the medium in which you should be using to send interested visitors to your website, debates rage far and wide across the internet as to which is more effective, video marketing, article writing, blogging, podcasting, forum posting, pay per click and so on and so forth.

At the end of the day the medium is only as good as the marketing message contained within the content; if you are offering something of value to people they will naturally be inclined to see what it is you are offering as they will want more of the same, good quality information.

The key to targeted website traffic is however what you then do with that content, where do you distribute the content so it is easily accessible to your target market, so they can consume the content and follow the links back to your site.

An example of this using the medium of article marketing would be after creating the article, to submit to your own blog, then to the article directories, online forums within your niche that allow article posting, other sites and blogs within your niche that accept articles, just Google “your niche name” + “submit content” to find such sites along with online newsletters and e-zines.

With the rise of social media you can easily send your content out to your following by posting to Twitter and of course Facebook, another great strategy to get your content seen more widely through Facebook would be to post a link to your article within relevant groups on Facebook.

You could also go one step further and submit your content to offline publications within your niche such as trade journals and industry or niche specific magazines, these publications are always looking for content and will happily review what you have to offer for publication.

The above are just a few ideas to help you get started and think in terms of quality of content as well as quality of distribution. Start to think along the lines of your prospect and where they go online, what sites they visit, what blogs do they read, what social groups do they belong to and which forums do they belong to. This will make the job of driving targeted traffic to your website so much easier.

