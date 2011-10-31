A Method To Generate Backlinks

A Powerful Method That Will Generate Backlinks

When it comes to getting backlinks to your site there are a lot of methods to consider. Matter of fact you might want to take into consideration all the methods that are available to you. I am not referring to blackhat tactics, but legitimate methods of backlinking.

What some people do is rely on one “magic method”, but when it comes to getting backlinks to your site, there really is not one “magic method.” There may be better methods, but there is no longer one method to backlinking. Depending on how hard it is to rank for a specific keyword, you will need to step up your game and implement several backlinking strategies.

First and foremost, unless your article, web page, or whatever you’re trying to rank for is not optimized and contains great content, you won’t make it very far, and it won’t stay on the top page of search engines for very long. Matter of fact this is the best method for backlinking. Create content that others will talk about. When others share your content, then you have a winning solution for any post, article, or webpage. So if you want a 100% whitehat backlinking strategy, then make sure it involves great content, great onsite optimization, and allowing others to link back to your site. One way to get your site out in front of people is by utilizing basic RSS strategies and bookmarking. This is what I will cover in this article. I will show you how I do this.

However Be Warned: Some backlinking strategies can be aggressive, and in some cases will not be considered playing nice by Google. Remember that Google doesn’t like it when you try to build links with the purpose of getting higher rankings.

Some backlinking strategies outlined by people would not be seen as whitehat by Google, and therefore do carry some degree of risk. While the widespread opinion is that backlinks cannot hurt you, and while that is probably true in 99% of cases, I do feel more comfortable disclosing that there is some risk. The risk is also strongly proportional with how aggressive you get with these backlinking strategies, the overall quality of your site, and promotional campaign.

Just know that whitehat backlinking strategies are generally considered more long term and sustainable, while greyhat or blackhat promotion aims to take advantage of current loopholes, and is much more likely to see traffic dry up or websites banned in the long term. You need to weigh the risks and rewards carefully.

So now that I have scared you, let me show you how to get backlinks to your site using a completely whitehat method. You can use this with any keywords and any site you may be trying to boost in readership.

This is a great whitehat method of getting instant backlinks to anything you place on the internet. This takes some upfront work but once you have it all put together, it runs on autopilot.

Automatic Backlink Formula.

* You sign up at Ping.fm

* You sign up at the high profile social platforms like Facebook & Twitter. This is where your backlinks will come from automatically.

* You log into Ping.fm and connect those social platforms to your ping.fm account. Ping.fm is able to post to all those accounts in one go. So post once, and have that posted to several social networks in one go. Unfortunately you normally have to log into ping.fm to do it each time.

* Ping.fm does not take an RSS feed for auto-posting, but there’s a way round this. Hootsuite, which auto-posts to ping.fm, will take an RSS Feed. So you set up a hootsuite account, add the RSS feed (such as the RSS Feed from your website), and connect hootsuite to Ping.fm. Now every time you post on your site, it goes to ping.fm (via hootsuite) which auto-posts to several high profile social networks.

* You get automatic backlinks and exposure from these social networks.

* There are more sites you can auto-post to other than those listed in ping.fm. So you go sign up to those sites individually and add your RSS Feed. Now every time you post you get backlinks and exposure from these sites too, all automatically.

Another thing I have done is created a FREE account with onlywire. This account is connected straight to my blog. So with every post, I get a crazy amount of backlinks right off the bat.

But you are not only getting instant backlinks with this strategy! If you are doing appropriate linking strategies within your posts or articles, what I mean is that you want to have a link about every 120 words. If you do this, then when all these places crawl and bookmark your site, or link to it, then all your links are getting crawled and indexed as well. That means they are now going to those other pages as well, your pages. This builds authority and strength in these backlinks. SO…what you want to do is find a way to bookmark all the places and articles you create, so that you are getting links to links.

Ok I hope this one tip will help you with getting the organic backlinks you need for your site.

Phillip Longmire has been doing internet marketing full time since 2008. He his a speaker, writer, and business owner. He works with companies and their marketing projects from all over the world. All his articles, advice, and know how comes from the front lines.

For more information, please click “http://www.philliplongmire.com/” if you are looking to learn how to make real money online. Phillip has been doing internet marketing full time since 2008 and has the Ultimate step by step program that shows you exactly how to make extra money online.