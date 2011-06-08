Alive in Christ Radio Liner Notes :: 060711

Alive in Christ LIVE Radio :: Radio Liner Notes :: Tuesday, June 7, 2011

Main Show Topic: Christian Essentials: Justified Anger

Listen Now (Archive/Podcast):

Audio clip: Adobe Flash Player (version 9 or above) is required to play this audio clip. Download the latest version here. You also need to have JavaScript enabled in your browser.



Download Now (Right click and “Save As”)

Is anger acceptable? If so: When is anger acceptable? How is anger acceptable? Why would anger be acceptable? Can anger be used to do good; to glorify God?

What does God specifically and intimately teach us about anger? What might anger lead us to do? What causes us to become angry? How do wise people best deal with anger? What about God’s anger?

What are the dangers of anger-ridden words? In one way or another, we all face situations and circumstances that can make us boiling mad. We have all heard of anger management, in fact, there are scores of books, television shows, and even motion pictures that depict how anger can get the best of us; or certainly bring out the worst. When anger is used inappropriately, much irreparable damage can occur. When anger is applied appropriately, great things can be achieved.

You will be pleasantly surprised at what you will discover on this unique edition of Alive in Christ Radio.

In the next 2 hours, we will learn how God’s truth in dealing with anger is the only way, the only truth, and the ultimate life.

Special Guest: Lisa Buffaloe, Christian Author. Lisa shares how God brought her and her family up out of a past of deliberating circumstances. Her God-inspired testimony adds new meaning to God’s precept, “Don’t be afraid, just stand still and watch the LORD rescue you today” Exodus 14:13.

We round out our program with features including Joyce Meyer’s “Everyday Moments”, Focus on the Family’s Plugged-In Movie Review and Focus on the Family Minute, Beth Moore’s “A Quick Word”, Luis Palau’s “Reaching Your World”, and Dave Ramsey’s “Daily Money Makeover.”

“The harvest is great, but the workers are few.” Matthew 9:37

We round out our program with features including Joyce Meyer’s “Everyday Moments”, Focus on the family’s Plugged-In Movie Review and Focus on the Family Minute, Beth Moore’s “A Quick Word”, Luis Palau’s “Reaching Your World”, and Dave Ramsey’s “Daily Money Makeover.”

On this edition of Alive in Christ, Christian Discipleship Ministries’ Founder, Tony Marino and Lynn Kennedy explore life’s guidelines verses His “God-lines”, and will it be “your way”, or “Yahweh?” We invite you to join us.

On this episode we will learn to, “let go and let God.”

“The harvest is great, but the workers are few.” Matthew 9:37



Alive in Christ Radio LIVE || In-Studio Guest: Lisa Buffaloe

Lisa Buffaloe is an avid blogger, writer, and speaker. She’s an active member of several writing organizations and critique groups, leads Bible studies, and has spoken to writer and women’s groups.

Her past experiences—molestation by a baby-sitter, assault, rape by a doctor, divorce, being stalked, cancer, death of loved ones, seven surgeries, and chronic illness from Lyme Disease—bless her with a backdrop to share with others God’s amazing promises. God’s love is unending, and through Him we find healing, restoration, and renewal.

Eight of her devotions will be featured in The One Year Book of Joy and Laughter, by Tyndale House Publishing (Fall 2011). Her articles have appeared in Guideposts Online magazine, Angels on Earth magazine, Rest Ministries, The Christian Pulse, Christian Fiction Online magazine and various other sites.

Her manuscript, Nadia’s Hope, placed as a finalist in the 2011 Women of Faith writing contest, placed as runner-up in the 2010 American Christian Fiction Writer’s (ACFW) Genesis Contest, and won Best of Conference Award for Adult Novel at the 2007 North Texas Christian Writer’s Conference. Her manuscript, Prodigal Nights placed second in the 2010 Great Expectations Contest, and the 2008 North Texas Christian Writer’s Conference.

Lisa is represented by literary agent, Tamela Hancock Murray of The Steve Laube Agency.

Lisa and her husband are Board Members for Gospel Harvesters International

Alive in Christ Radio LIVE || Features:

Joyce Meyer || Everyday Moments

Focus on the Family || Focus on the Family Minute

Luis Palau || Reaching Your World with Luis Palau

Focus on the Family || Plugged-In Movie Review

Beth Moore || A Quick Word

Dave Ramsey || The Daily Money Makeover

Alive in Christ Radio LIVE || Christian Music Artists:

Jessica Wright Smith

George Vinson

Whitney Lynn Smith

James Casto



Alive in Christ Radio LIVE || Christian Book of the Week:

Author: Gary Chapman

Title: Anger, Handling a Powerful Emotion in a Healthy way

Description: A relative makes a tactless comment about your child’s weight. The guy behind you on the expressway follows too closely. Your wife lets the gas tank go down to empty…again. We live in an angry society. From road rage to workplace incidents to marital bickering, out-of-control anger is all around us. How can we handle our anger–and help those we love with theirs? How can we teach our children to deal with their anger? And what about those long-simmering feelings of anger toward people in our past? What’s the difference between “bad” and “good” anger? Bestselling author and relationship expert Dr. Gary Chapman offers helpful–and sometimes surprising–insights on why we get angry, what we can do about it, and how we can use anger for good. Includes a 13-session discussion guide perfect for small groups, workplace studies, and book clubs. Each chapter ends with reflection questions.

About the Author:

GARY CHAPMAN is the author of the bestselling Five Love Languages series and the director of Marriage and Family Life Consultants, Inc. Gary travels the world presenting seminars, and his radio program airs on more than 400 stations. For more information, visit www.garychapman.org

Alive in Christ Radio LIVE || Links:

Christian Times Online Toolbar

Christian Disciple Fellowship

Bible Gateway

Brian Jones Uncut



Today’s Holy Bible Passages:

Ephesians 4:30-31, Mark 10:14, Matthew 23:13-36, Galatians 5:19, 5:21, Ecclesiastes 7:9, Romans 1:18-31, Colossians 3:8-9, 1 Timothy 2:8, Proverbs 29:22, Hebrews 12:15, Proverbs 22:8, Proverbs 27:4, Proverbs 21:19, Proverbs 22:24, Proverbs 24:25, Proverbs 29:2, Amos 1:11, Ephesians 4:2, Psalm 4, 2 Samuel 18:5, Numbers 25:4, Numbers 32:14, Deuteronomy 29:20, Judges 3:8, Judges 10:7, Judges 2:14, Judges 2:20, 2 Kings 24:20, Lamenations 4:16, Eremiah 4:8, Jeremiah 4:25, Jeremiah 4:37, Jeremiah 30:24, Zephaniah 2:2-3, Psalm 2:5, 2 Chronicles 28:11, Ezra 10:14, Psalm 78:31, John 3:36, Romans 1:18, Ephesians 5:6, Colossians 3:6, Revelation 14:10, 14:19, 15:1, 15:7, 16:1, 19:15, 1 John 1:9.

Alive in Christ Radio LIVE: Exclusive Supporters:

Stitcher

SmartGuy Business Network

Directory of Ezines

Listen Now:

Alive in Christ Radio LIVE

Prayer Requests:

http://Prayer.ChristianTimesOnline.com

Be Our Guest:

If you would like to be considered as a special guest on an upcoming edition of Alive in Christ Radio, please let us know by visiting:

http://Guest.ChristianTimesOnline.com

Alive in Christ on Twitter:

Follow Us

Tony Marino on LinkedIn:

Connect on LinkedIn