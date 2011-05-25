Alive in Christ Radio Liner Notes :: 052411

Alive in Christ LIVE Radio :: Radio Liner Notes :: Tuesday, May 24, 2011

Main Show Topic: Christians of Convenience

Has the world’s culture given rise to Christians of convenience?

Why is there so much distrust, hatred, blame, and pointing the finger swirling around the world?

Why have we as Christ-followers, become Christ-posers?

What is the reason why Christians attend church?

Why has the Holy Bible taken a back seat to everybody’s everything else? How does God feel about all this? How might we truly draw nearer to God before all else?

You will be pleasantly surprised at what you will discover on this unique edition of Alive in Christ Radio.

In just 2 short hours, you will learn that the answers and remedies to Christian confusion is only as far as God. In the next 2 hours, will learn how to make right choices as God’s truth is revealed.

Special Guest: Matthew Botsford, Founder of Seeds of Love Ministry. We talk spiritual warfare as Matthew recalls a gun shot wound to the head, the pronouncement of his death, his personal visit to hell, and his redemption and restoration by grace and mercy of almighty God.

We round out our program with features including Joyce Meyer’s “Everyday Moments”, Focus on the family’s Plugged-In Movie Review and Focus on the Family Minute as well as a the Short feature from Luis Palau entitled, “Reaching Your World with Luis Palau.”

On this episode we will learn to, “let go and let God.”

“The harvest is great, but the workers are few.” Matthew 9:37

Join us as we present answers to these tough questions. Your evolving relationship with God depends upon it. On this edition of Alive in Christ we address these and other all-important kingdom issues.

On this edition of Alive in Christ, Christian Discipleship Ministries’ founder, Tony Marino and Lynn Kennedy explore life’s guidelines verses His “God-lines”, and will it be “your way”, or “Yahweh?” We invite you to join us.



Alive in Christ Radio LIVE || In-Studio Guest: Matthew Botsford

Matthew and Nancy Botsford are ordained ministers of the Lord through Morningstar Fellowship Churches. Seeds of Love is also affiliated with Toronto Airport Christian Fellowship by means of Friends In Harvest. After frequently visiting TACF post the 1994 outpouring the Botsford’s were led to form Seeds of Love Ministry in 2004 with the express intent of expanding the Kingdom of God to the ends of the Earth through preaching and teaching the undiluted Word of God holding fast to their Rev 12:11 mandate; “..and they overcame the enemy by the Blood of the Lamb and the word of their testimony and they did not love their lives to the death”. Signs and Wonders often follow and is evidence of their alignment with the Heavenly Commissions(FIRE Values) of PIH/FIH Network and most importantly the Word of God. They are called to an evangelistic style of ministry both domestically and abroad.

Alive in Christ Radio LIVE || Features:

Joyce Meyer || Everyday Moments

Focus on the Family || Focus on the Family Minute || Plugged-In Movie Review

Luis Palau || Reaching Your World with Luis Palau

Beth Moore || A Quick Word

Alive in Christ Radio LIVE || Christian Music Artists:

Whitney Lynn Smith

Andrew Thomas

Iona Leigh

Desmond Pringle

Alive in Christ Radio LIVE || Christian Book of the Week:

Author: Nancy Botsford

A Day in Hell

Nine-millimeter shots rang out from every direction. The shooter stood on the corner of the cracked concrete sidewalk. He squeezed the trigger of an Uzi machine gun, anger pumping through his veins, spraying bullets into the crowd outside of the building. Matthew was hit from behind, the 9 mm bullet piercing the back of his head, instantly knocking him to the ground… dead. A Day in Hell is the riveting, true-life account of one man’s descent to the bowels of hell after dying from a gunshot wound to the head in March of 1992, and the true, wholehearted prayer of love by his newly wedded wife. Matthew survived, waking up twenty-seven days later. Unbeknownst to all those surrounding him, God had pulled him from his cell in hell and said, ‘It’s not your time.’ A Day in Hell is a story flooded with hope and inspiration as this young couple figures out how to plot their new life.

Today’s Holy Bible Passages:

Joshua 2:6, Judges 4-5, 1st Kings 16:31; 19; 21, 2nd Kings 9:30-37, Psalm 86, Esther 4:16, Luke 1-2, Luke 10:38-42, John 19.

