Alive in Christ Radio Liner Notes :: 051011

Christian Essentials: Conquering Fear

On the surface, you are the BIG man or woman on campus; deep down, you are scared out of your wits! When we were little, phantoms like the Boogieman in the closet or the monster under the bed kept us on high alert with light on and calling out for mommy every 3 minutes.

Now that we are all grown up, or least we are expected to be, why are we still wrestling with fear? Are we to just pretend that we are brave and courageous while still hiding from all those “things that go bump in your life?”

How can we break free of fear once and for all? Is it even authentically possible? Resoundingly, the answer is, “YES!”

You will be pleasantly surprised at what you will discover on this unique edition of Alive in Christ Radio.

Special Guest: Christian Music Artist and CEO of Women of Substance Radio (WOSRadio.com), Bree Noble.

Special Features: Focus on the Family's Plugged In Movie Review and Family Minute, Joyce Meyer's Everyday Moments, and Luis Palau's Reaching Your World.

Join us as we present answers to these tough questions. Your evolving relationship with God depends upon it. On this edition of Alive in Christ we address these and other all-important kingdom issues.

On this edition of Alive in Christ, Christian Discipleship Ministries' founder, Tony Marino and Lynn Kennedy explore life's guidelines verses His "God-lines", and will it be "your way", or "Yahweh?"



Bree Noble lives in Alta Loma, CA with her husband Chris, who is an English Professor at Azusa Pacific University. They are the proud parents of an 8 year old daughter, Julia, and a 2 1/2 year old girl, Abigail. Bree holds degrees in Vocal Performance and Business from Westmont College in Santa Barbara. She has combined her love of music and her business savvy to create an Internet radio station called Women of Substance Radio-WOSRadio.com-that plays music by the best known and unknown female artists. Bree has received songwriting awards in the Dallas Songwriting Contest and the Great American Song Competition. Bree had the honor of singing the National Anthem to a sold out crowd at Dodger Stadium. In 2007, Bree was named Best Female Performer at the Inland Empire Music Awards.

Fear seems to be in the driver’s seat these days. People are troubled and anxious. Finances are tumbling, rockets are launching, and seemingly solid institutions are teetering. It’s tough for folks to know where to turn.

Two years ago I began writing a new book entitled Fearless. Little did I know then what we’d be facing now, but God did. The book examines Jesus’ statements about fear and encourages us to take heart in difficult times.

The antidote to the fear epidemic? Trust. If we trust God more, we can fear less. What a comforting promise.

-Max Lucado

Today’s Holy Bible Passages:

Psalm 27, John 10:10, Romans 5:8, Romans 8:28-31, Romans 8:31, Ephesians 3:20, Ephesians 6:10-17, 2 Timothy 1:7, James 4:7, James 4:8, 1 Peter 5:8, 1 John 4:4, 1 John 4:18

