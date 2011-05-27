“Sold-out” or “Selling-out?”

“Still others, like seed sown among thorns, hear the word; but the worries of this life, the deceitfulness of wealth and the desires for other things come in and choke the word, making it unfruitful.” Mark 4:18-19

I have heard complaints that “some Christians” can get “too-spiritual.” Why, they even say, if you’re not careful you could take the Bible “too serious” or “literally.” There are reportedly even those, like Peter, who have gone “overboard” in their efforts to serve Jesus Christ. Surely God understands that we only have one life to live. That said; we should keep our commitment to His cause in moderation – while also enjoying life to the fullest. After all, that’s what this “amazing-grace” is all about; right? Wrong!

I guess I am one of those who “crossed-over.” Maybe, I read into this thing too deep. Perhaps, I am even in error for taking the words of Christ at face value. In my confusion; I thought that “All Christians” were to be spiritual. Perhaps, in my blindness, I perceived that all who bore His name were to live their lives as a living sacrifice and seek His pleasure before their own. I thought I was supposed to abstain from questionable things as an expression of commitment and love – as opposed to seeing what I can “dabble-in” and still get into heaven.

Jesus himself said; “If any man will come after me, let him deny himself, and take up his cross, and follow me.” Matthew 16:24

I have seen too many who have become consumed with the pursuit of life; the pursuit of the latest fad; pursuit of the latest technology and toys; even the pursuit of position, recognition, and the prideful praise of men. It seems that many people who complain about the sacrificial life of a “sold-out-believer,” are not really opposed to the pursuit of a cause; just the cause of the pursuit. I have concluded; some people are so “Earthly-minded,” they are no “Heavenly-good.”

Maybe I will “catch-on” someday. Perhaps even “lighten up a bit,” as they say. I hope not though – I like making Christ the unquenchable obsession of my life.

